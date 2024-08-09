RVNL share price: Experts recommend ’buy-on-dips’ despite weak Q1 results 2024

  • RVNL share price has dropped from 566 to 515 apiece on the NSE in two successive sessions

Asit Manohar
Updated9 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM IST
Trade Now
Q1 results 2024: According to experts, RVNL's share price is in the <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>495 to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>590 range, and the stock may fall further if it breaches its current support.
Q1 results 2024: According to experts, RVNL’s share price is in the ₹495 to ₹590 range, and the stock may fall further if it breaches its current support.(Photo: Mint)

RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) shares have been nosediving for two straight sessions after the weak Q1 results in 2024. In two successive sessions, RVNL share price has tanked from around 566 apiece to 515 on the NSE, recording a nearly 9 per cent correction in this period. However, stock market experts believe a dip in RVNL shares is an opportunity for long-term investors. The railway PSU did not perform in the first quarter of the current fiscal due to policy paralysis during the Lok Sabha elections. They said that RVNL may recover from the next quarter as the new government has been formed after the Lok Sabha election results. They advised RVNL shareholders to accumulate on every 5-7 per cent dip from current levels.

After losing around 5 per cent on Thursday, RVNL's share price today opened with a downside gap at 538 and made an intraday low of 515.40 per share on the NSE, recording a 9 per cent dip from its Wednesday close of around 566 apiece.

RVNL Q1 results 2024 review

Speaking on the reason for continuous selling in RVNL shares, Seema Srivastava, Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said, “RVNL shares are nosediving for the last two sessions due to the weak Q1 results. The PSU company has reported a big dip in the net profit and net income. Still, the state-owned railway company deserves the benefit of the doubt on the policy paralysis caused by the Lok Sabha elections during the first quarter of the current financial year. The company is expected to bounce back strongly after the inception of the Modi 3.0 government in the centre.”

RVNL share price target

Speaking on the outlook of RVNL shares, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said, "RVNL share price is in the falling pattern after the short term top being made on the technical chart. RVNL's share price is in the 495 to 590 range, and the stock may fall further if it breaches its current support, which is placed at 495. So, RVNL shareholders are advised to maintain the stop loss at 495 while the fresh investors are advised to wait for some time and allow the stock to stabilize."

"Once the stock stabilizes, one can accumulate RVNL shares on every 5-7 per cent dip. Those with a high-risk appetite can buy RVNL shares at the current price, maintaining a 'buy-on-dips' strategy. However, the strategy is for long-term investors only," said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

RVNL Q1 results 2024

RVNL reported a 35 per cent decline in its consolidated net profit for the first quarter ending June 2024, with earnings of 224 crore, compared to 343 crore in the same quarter last year.

Revenue from operations during the April-June 2024 period dropped by 27 per cent, reaching 4,074 crore, down from 5,572 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year.

EBITDA for the first quarter dropped 48 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to 189 crore, compared to 349 crore in the same quarter last year. Additionally, margins declined by 180 basis points year-on-year to 4.5 per cent.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts, experts, and broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess

News in Numbers

Numbers that help you understand news better
₹109 Cr

1 of 14Read Full Story
99,000

2 of 14Read Full Story
₹2,750 Cr

3 of 14Read Full Story
474

4 of 14Read Full Story
₹659.7 Cr

5 of 14Read Full Story
2,555

6 of 14Read Full Story
7

7 of 14Read Full Story
1.68 M

8 of 14Read Full Story
12,500

9 of 14Read Full Story
$210 B

10 of 14Read Full Story
5%

11 of 14Read Full Story
4.8%

12 of 14Read Full Story
₹500 Cr

13 of 14Read Full Story
₹2 Cr

14 of 14Read Full Story
First Published:9 Aug 2024, 10:24 AM IST
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRVNL share price: Experts recommend ’buy-on-dips’ despite weak Q1 results 2024

Most Active Stocks

Oil & Natural Gas Corporation

329.20
10:25 AM | 9 AUG 2024
6.5 (2.01%)

Tata Steel

151.75
10:25 AM | 9 AUG 2024
1.25 (0.83%)

Bharat Electronics

301.70
10:25 AM | 9 AUG 2024
3.4 (1.14%)

Ashok Leyland

251.60
10:25 AM | 9 AUG 2024
5.3 (2.15%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High

Kfin Technologies

990.65
10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
81.6 (8.98%)

Torrent Power

1,845.25
10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
99.3 (5.69%)

Cochin Shipyard

2,424.35
10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
112.55 (4.87%)

Jubilant Ingrevia

690.25
10:14 AM | 9 AUG 2024
31.8 (4.83%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market Value Up Icon

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    70,451.0062.00
    Chennai
    71,212.001,237.00
    Delhi
    70,312.00-628.00
    Kolkata
    70,589.00-282.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.86/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.75/L-0.11
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.72/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

    More From Popular in Markets
    OPEN IN APP
    HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

    Wait for it…

    Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

    Yes, Continue