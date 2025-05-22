RVNL share price falls after Q4 results, dividend; should you buy or sell the railway PSU stock?

RVNL share price declined nearly 2% in early trade on Thursday following the state-run company's weak performance in the March quarter of the financial year 2024-25 (Q4 FY25). The PSU railway stock fell as much as 1.95% to ₹404.05 apiece on the BSE.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), post market hours on Wednesday, reported a net profit of ₹459 crore in the fourth quarter of FY25, registering a decline of 4% from ₹478.4 crore in the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal.
RVNL’s consolidated revenue from operations in Q4FY25 also declined 4% to ₹6,427 crore from ₹6,714 crore, year-on-year (YoY).
At the operating level, EBITDA during the quarter ended March 2025 decreased 5% to ₹432.9 crore from ₹456.4 crore, while EBITDA margin contracted to 6.7% from 6.8%, YoY.
The PSU railway company also recommended a final dividend of ₹1.72 per equity share (17.20%) on the face value of ₹10 each for FY25.
RVNL share price has corrected 52.68% from its all-time high post the buying climax and is now staging a mean reversion bounce.
“The logical resistance and target lies at ₹475, which marks the 50% retracement of the entire fall. This level also aligns with weekly swing high wicks and zones where previous longs were trapped during the correction. The confluence of these factors makes ₹475 a significant hurdle and an ideal level to book profits,” said Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.
RVNL share price has gained 11% in one month, but is down 3% year-to-date (YTD). However, over the long term, RVNL shares have delivered stellar returns as the railway PSU stock is up 22% in one year and has jumped 2,323% in five years.
At 9:35 AM, RVNL share price was trading 0.05% lower at ₹411.90 apiece on the BSE.
