RVNL share price falls over 6% as offer for sale opens1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM IST
RVNL OFS will be open for non-retail on July 27 and for retail investors on July 28. The government is set to divest 5.36% stake in the company, including a green shoe option of 1.96%.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price plunged over 6 percent on Thursday after the government launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare its stake in the company by up to 5.36%. RVNL share price declined as much as 6.58% to ₹125.50 apiece on the BSE.
