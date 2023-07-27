Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price plunged over 6 percent on Thursday after the government launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare its stake in the company by up to 5.36%. RVNL share price declined as much as 6.58% to ₹125.50 apiece on the BSE.

The central government on July 26 had announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

The floor price for the RVNL OFS is ₹119 per equity share, which is at a discount of nearly 11% from RVNL's closing price on July 26.

The OFS will be open for non-retail on July 27 and for retail investors on July 28. The government is set to divest 5.36% stake in the company, including a green shoe option of 1.96%. It proposes to offload 11.17 crore shares in the railway PSU via the OFS.

"Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. The government will divest 5.36 percent equity including a green shoe option of 1.96 percent," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

RVNL share price has rallied more than 88% in 2023 so far. The stock has jumped over 314% in the last one year period.

At 11:50 am, RVNL share price was trading 4.28% lower at ₹128.60 apiece on the BSE.

