Business News/ Markets / Stock Markets/  RVNL share price falls over 6% as offer for sale opens

RVNL share price falls over 6% as offer for sale opens

1 min read 27 Jul 2023, 11:55 AM IST Livemint ,Edited By Ankit Gohel

  • RVNL OFS will be open for non-retail on July 27 and for retail investors on July 28. The government is set to divest 5.36% stake in the company, including a green shoe option of 1.96%.

RVNL share price has rallied more than 88% in 2023 so far. The stock has jumped over 314% in the last one year period.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price plunged over 6 percent on Thursday after the government launched an offer for sale (OFS) to pare its stake in the company by up to 5.36%. RVNL share price declined as much as 6.58% to 125.50 apiece on the BSE.

The central government on July 26 had announced the 'Offer for Sale' of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd.

The floor price for the RVNL OFS is 119 per equity share, which is at a discount of nearly 11% from RVNL's closing price on July 26.

The OFS will be open for non-retail on July 27 and for retail investors on July 28. The government is set to divest 5.36% stake in the company, including a green shoe option of 1.96%. It proposes to offload 11.17 crore shares in the railway PSU via the OFS.

"Offer for sale in RVNL opens tomorrow for non-retail investors. Retail investors can bid on Friday. The government will divest 5.36 percent equity including a green shoe option of 1.96 percent," Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) secretary Tuhin Kanta Pandey said in a tweet.

At 11:50 am, RVNL share price was trading 4.28% lower at 128.60 apiece on the BSE.

Updated: 27 Jul 2023, 11:56 AM IST
