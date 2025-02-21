Mint Market

RVNL share price gains 3% as it signs project agreement with BSNL in consortium with HFCL

  • Stock Market Today: RVNL share price gained 2% in morning trades on Friday. The company announced signing Project Agreement with Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL project agreement with BSNL in consortium with HFCL & Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd

Ujjval Jauhari
Published21 Feb 2025, 09:43 AM IST
Stock Market today: RVNL share price gains as signs agreement with BSNL(Pixabay)

The RVNL share price opened at 378.65 on the BSE on Friday, slightly lower than the previous closing price of 381.35. The RVNL share price thereafter gained to intraday highs of 392.75 , which meant gains of close to 3%

The RVNL share price has gained more than 16% on strong order inflow announcements by the company

RVNL Project agreement with BSNL

RVNL informed the exchanges on 20 February 2024 post market hours about the signing of Project Implementation Agency (PIA) Agreement for Package6, UP (West) and Package-3, UP (East) of BSNL Tender

As per the information to the exchanges Rail Vikas Nigam Limited in Consortium with M/s HFCL Limited & Aerial Telecom Solutions Pvt. Ltd. has signed Project Implementation Agency (PIA) Agreement with M/s Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on 20.02.2025.

RVNL -Other key order flow details

RVNL on 18 February 2025 had announced having received Letter of Acceptance received from Rail Infrastructure Development Company (Karnataka) Limited (K-RIDE). The broad consideration for the order was 554.46 crore and involved construction of Nine Stations of which one is Elevated and 8 are others stations under the Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP).

The BSRP Stations under the project order included those at Heelalige, Singena Agrahara, Huskur, Ambedkar Nagar, Carmelaram, Bellandur, Marathahalli, Doddanakundi, Kaggadasapura. The work also included Civil, Structural, Entry & Exit Structure, Steel FOB, Roof Structures, PEB works Architectural finishes and E&M Works and Detailed Design & Engineering ) with all associated works for Bengaluru Suburban Rail Project" (BSRP).

The said BSRP station project order is to be complete by BSNL in 24 months

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 

 

