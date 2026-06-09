Subscribe

RVNL share price gains over 3% after order win, breaks 9-day losing run

RVNL share price has fallen over 23% in one month, and has declined 15% in three months. The railway PSU stock has dropped 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 45% in one year.

Ankit Gohel
Published9 Jun 2026, 09:49 AM IST
RVNL share price has delivered multibagger returns of 654% over the past five years.
RVNL share price has delivered multibagger returns of 654% over the past five years.(Image: Pixabay)
AI Quick Read

RVNL share price gained over 3% in early trade on Tuesday, breaking its nine-session losing streak. The PSU railway stock rose as much as 3.66% to 236.30 apiece on the BSE.

RVNL stock price has declined more than 19% in the past nine consecutive trading sessions and hit a fresh 52-week low of 227.05 apiece on June 8.

Advertisement

The latest gains in RVNL shares comes after the state-run company announced winning of a significant order.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the railway PSU, informed that it received LOA from South East Central Railway worth 221.33 crore.

Also Read | Zepto IPO: Quick commerce firm files updated DRHP, aims to raise ₹8,010 crore

The new order is for the replacement of panel Interlocking with Electronic Interlocking, all indoor and outdoor gears, OFC huts, construction of S&T service buildings & electrification of S&T service buildings including cabling works in adjoining block sections of several stations of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is 730 days.

Technical Outlook

RVNL share price has corrected nearly 27% from its recent swing high over the past six weeks, highlighting the emergence of strong overhead supply and a clear deterioration in price structure, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

Advertisement

“The magnitude and pace of the decline suggest distribution rather than routine profit booking, with momentum now favouring the bears. Recent rebounds appear corrective in nature and lack the volume characteristics typically associated with sustainable reversals. The 245 – 250 zone now acts as a significant resistance band and any rally toward this area is likely to attract fresh selling pressure,” said Jain.

Also Read | NLC India OFS: Navratna PSU stock falls 5% as govt to sell 3% stake

From a risk-reward perspective, he believes such pullbacks may offer opportunities to reduce long exposure.

“Unless RVNL stock price reclaims this resistance decisively, downside risk toward the 210 zone remains elevated,” said Jain.

RVNL share price has fallen over 23% in one month, and has declined 15% in three months. The railway PSU stock has dropped 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 45% in one year.

Advertisement

However, RVNL share price has jumped 87% in three years and has delivered multibagger returns of 654% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, RVNL share price was trading 2.81% higher at 234.35 apiece on the BSE.

Read all Stock Market news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author

Ankit Gohel

Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More

RVNLRail Vikas Nigam LtdPSU StocksRailway Stocks
Get Latest real-time updates
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
HomeMarketsStock MarketsRVNL share price gains over 3% after order win, breaks 9-day losing run
Advertisement
Read Next Story