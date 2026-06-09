RVNL share price gains over 3% after order win, breaks 9-day losing run

RVNL share price gained over 3% in early trade on Tuesday, breaking its nine-session losing streak. The PSU railway stock rose as much as 3.66% to ₹236.30 apiece on the BSE.

RVNL stock price has declined more than 19% in the past nine consecutive trading sessions and hit a fresh 52-week low of ₹227.05 apiece on June 8.

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The latest gains in RVNL shares comes after the state-run company announced winning of a significant order.

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), the railway PSU, informed that it received LOA from South East Central Railway worth ₹221.33 crore.

The new order is for the replacement of panel Interlocking with Electronic Interlocking, all indoor and outdoor gears, OFC huts, construction of S&T service buildings & electrification of S&T service buildings including cabling works in adjoining block sections of several stations of Bilaspur Division of South East Central Railway.

The time period by which the order is to be executed is 730 days.

Technical Outlook RVNL share price has corrected nearly 27% from its recent swing high over the past six weeks, highlighting the emergence of strong overhead supply and a clear deterioration in price structure, noted Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investments.

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“The magnitude and pace of the decline suggest distribution rather than routine profit booking, with momentum now favouring the bears. Recent rebounds appear corrective in nature and lack the volume characteristics typically associated with sustainable reversals. The ₹245 – 250 zone now acts as a significant resistance band and any rally toward this area is likely to attract fresh selling pressure,” said Jain.

From a risk-reward perspective, he believes such pullbacks may offer opportunities to reduce long exposure.

“Unless RVNL stock price reclaims this resistance decisively, downside risk toward the ₹210 zone remains elevated,” said Jain.

RVNL share price has fallen over 23% in one month, and has declined 15% in three months. The railway PSU stock has dropped 35% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, while it has plunged 45% in one year.

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However, RVNL share price has jumped 87% in three years and has delivered multibagger returns of 654% over the past five years.

At 9:45 AM, RVNL share price was trading 2.81% higher at ₹234.35 apiece on the BSE.

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a s...Read More ✕ Ankit Gohel Ankit Gohel is the Deputy Chief Content Producer at Livemint, specialising in financial markets, macroeconomics, and regulatory developments. With a strong focus on equity markets, primary issuances, and policy-driven market movements, he brings clarity to complex financial developments for investors and market participants.



With nine years of experience in business and financial journalism, Ankit’s approach is rooted in the belief that market reporting should go beyond headlines — connecting data, policy, and ground realities to deliver actionable insights. His work consistently bridges the gap between institutional analysis and investor understanding.



Ankit has spent three years at Livemint, where he currently helps drive market coverage, editorial strategy, and high-impact financial stories. Prior to this, he worked with leading business news networks such as CNBC-TV18, ET Now, TickerPlant News Service where he built deep expertise in stock market analysis, macroeconomic trends, primary markets, and coverage of key regulators including the RBI and SEBI.



Over the years, he has covered market cycles across bull and bear phases, IPO booms, liquidity shocks, and major policy shifts that reshaped investor sentiment. He has interviewed fund managers, corporate leaders, and policymakers, translating their perspectives into sharp, data-backed narratives. Ankit combines speed with accuracy — ensuring timely, credible, and insight-driven financial journalism that empowers both retail and institutional audiences.