RVNL shares jump 40% in four days, company stock touched 52-week high

RVNL shares jump 40% in four days, company stock touched 52-week high2 min read . Updated: 26 Apr 2023, 11:10 AM IST
After continuing its stock rally for four consecutive days, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), shares zoomed by 40% on Tuesday. Moreover, the company touched another 52-weeks high mark of ₹ ₹114.62 on BSE on Wednesday
Shares of Ral Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) continued their spectacular stock market rally for four consecutive day and witnessed a massive 40 per cent hike in value till Tuesday. Moreover, RVNL company stock touched its 52-week highest mark of ₹114.62 on BSE on Wednesday. Soon after that, the stock began its downward trend in the market.
