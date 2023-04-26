RVNL shares jump 40% in four days, company stock touched 52-week high

At 10:15, the stock was trading 1.66% lower at ₹103.05 apiece. However, the minor downward trend in the early morning session is nothing in front of the above-average volumes of growth in last two sessions of the previous sweek and this week on Monday and Tuesday. The stock jumped around 19 per cent on Tuesday. The company's current market capitalisation stood at ₹21,475.71 crore.