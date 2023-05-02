RVNL share price hit 10% upper circuit on Tuesday; Here's why1 min read . Updated: 02 May 2023, 03:47 PM IST
The shares of the company recorded a new 52-week high on Tuesday, and the stock has gained 248.5% and outperformed its sector by 225.2% in the past year.
Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) shares jumped 10% and recorded a new 52-week high on Tuesday's trading session after the company announced that the RVNL-SCC joint venture had won the project at ₹2,249 crore with the lowest bid.
