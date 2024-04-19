RVNL share price jumps 4% from intraday low after winning Indian Railway project worth ₹440 crore
RVNL has emerged smallest bidder in the South Central Railway tender for doubling of track between Ankai station & Karanjgaon stations
Stock market today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd or RVNL witnessed selling pressure in the early morning session but attracted the attention of bottom fishers at their intraday lows. After touching the intraday low, RVNL share price bounced back strongly and logged a more than 4 percent rise against the intraday low. Buying in RVNL shares took place after the PSU company's latest exchange filing in which it claimed the emerging lowest bidder in a South Central Railways' tender. RVNL won this Indian Railways project for doubling of track between Ankai station (Excluding) at KM 16 (Ch: 16000) & Karanjgaon stations. RVNL will have to complete this project worth over ₹440 crore in 30 months.
