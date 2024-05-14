RVNL share price jumps over 5% on bagging ₹239 crore order from Southern Railway
RVNL share price surged over 5% as the company secured a ₹239 crore order from Southern Railway. Q3FY24 results showed a 6.2% drop in net profit. Stock opened at ₹260.35 and may target 290-300 with 250 as support, according to Equity Analyst Rajesh Bhosale.
RVNL share price: Rail Vikas Nigam share price jumped over 5% on Tuesday's session after the company received a letter of acceptance for an order worth ₹239 crore from Southern Railway on Monday.
