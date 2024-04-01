RVNL share price jumps over 5% on bagging several projects
RVNL emerged as the lowest bidder for a project worth ₹95.95 crore from NFR-Const HQ-Electrical/NF RLY Construction.
Rail Vikas Nigam Limited, or RVNL share price rallied over 5% in early trade on Monday after the state-owned railway company emerged as the lowest bidder for various projects. RVNL shares jumped as much as 5.02% to ₹265.65 apiece on the BSE.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started