RVNL share price: Navratna stock jumps 3% after acceptance of ₹554 crore LoA by NHAI. Do you own?

Stock market today: Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam Limited witnessed strong buying in the early morning session on Friday. The Navratna company's stock was under the radar of stock market bulls after receiving a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI). The domestic NHAI project is worth over ₹554 crore.

RVNL news RVNL, which is one of the Navratna companies in India, informed the Indian stock market exchanges about the development, saying, "It is hereby informed that Rail Vikas Nigam Limited has received Letter of Acceptance from National Highway Authority of India for “Construction of 6 lane Access Controlled connectivity to Visakhapatnam Port Road from Km 0.000 (Sabbavaram bypass of Anakapalli - Anandapuram corridor) to Km 12.660 (Sheelanagar junction) of NH 516C on Hybrid Annuity Mode in the State of Andhra Pradesh under NH (O) on Hybrid Annuity Mode."

RVNL share price target Expecting more upside in RVNL share price, Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking, said, “RVNL shares are looking positive on the technical chart, and it may soon touch ₹390 to ₹400 apiece. Hence, RVNL shareholders are advised to hold the Navratna company's stock for the near-term target of ₹400, maintaining a strict stop loss at ₹350 per share mark.”

On the suggestion to fresh investors regarding RVNL shares, Bagadia said, “Fresh investors can also initiate momentum buying at current market price for the short-term target of ₹400 maintaining stop loss at ₹350 per share.”

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations provided in this analysis are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We strongly advise investors to consult with certified experts, consider individual risk tolerance, and conduct thorough research before making investment decisions, as market conditions can change rapidly, and individual circumstances may vary.