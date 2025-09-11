RVNL share price: Railway PSU stock gains on THIS order book update; Check details

As per the release on the National Stock Exchange and the BSE or the Bombay Stock Exchange, RVNL said that it has emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from West Central Railway. The work order is for for “Design/ Modification, Supply, Erection, Testing and commissioning of 220/132kV/2X25 kV Scott connected Traction Sub Station and switching posts with AT including SCADA work, The section specified for work order form West Central Railway is between BINA to RTA section of Bhopal Division of WC Railway and is to meet 3000MT loading target.