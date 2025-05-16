Mint Market
Subscribe

RVNL share price rises 10% despite falling markets on This order book update. Check details

Stock Market Today: Despite a downturn in the Indian stock market, Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price soared over 10% following a significant order book update. Investors are keenly watching the upcoming board meeting for potential dividend recommendations. Check details

Ujjval Jauhari
Updated16 May 2025, 11:19 AM IST
Advertisement
Stock Market Today: RVNL share price gains more than 10% (Pixabay)

Stock Market Today: RVNL share price gained more than 10% during the intraday trades on Friday despite falling markets. The same followed the orderbook update. Check Details

Advertisement

RVNL share price movement

RVNL share price opened at 381.40 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening RVNL share price was almost 1.5% higher than the previous day's closing price of 375.90. RVNL share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of 415, marking gains of more than 10% during the intraday trades.

Also Read | Cochin Shipyard share price extends gains, rises 13% post Q4 results

RVNL order book update

Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE ltd or Bombay Stock Exchange about having received a Letter of acceptance or LOA from Central Railway

As per the details In order to reach the 3000 MT loading target, Central Railway has granted Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL a letter of acceptance for "OHE Modification Work for Upgrading of Existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to 2x25 KV at Feeding System in Itarsi-Amla Section in Nagpur Division of Central Railway."

Advertisement

Time period by which the order or the contract has to to be executed by RVNL is 12 months. The Broad consideration or size of the order or contract stand at 115 Crore, RVNL said that Cost of work is 115,79,37,241.11/- ( One Hundred Fifteen Crore seventy- Nine Lakh Thirty-seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-one rupees and eleven paisa) including applicable taxes.

Also Read | Cochin Shipyard, Page Ind to JSW Energy: Six companies that declared dividend

RVNL to consider dividend

While the company announced an order book update, it also intimated the exchanges about updates of a Board Meeting. As per RVNL or Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd information on the exchanges the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 , to consider and approve Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

Advertisement

 

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.

 
Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsRVNL share price rises 10% despite falling markets on This order book update. Check details
Read Next Story