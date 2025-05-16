RVNL share price rises 10% despite falling markets on This order book update. Check details

Stock Market Today: RVNL share price gained more than 10% during the intraday trades on Friday despite falling markets. The same followed the orderbook update. Check Details

RVNL share price movement RVNL share price opened at ₹381.40 on the BSE on Friday. At the time of opening RVNL share price was almost 1.5% higher than the previous day's closing price of ₹375.90. RVNL share price thereafter gained further to intraday highs of ₹415, marking gains of more than 10% during the intraday trades.

RVNL order book update Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd intimated the National Stock Exchange of India and the BSE ltd or Bombay Stock Exchange about having received a Letter of acceptance or LOA from Central Railway

As per the details In order to reach the 3000 MT loading target, Central Railway has granted Rail Vikas Nigam Limited or RVNL a letter of acceptance for "OHE Modification Work for Upgrading of Existing 1x25 KV Electric Traction System to 2x25 KV at Feeding System in Itarsi-Amla Section in Nagpur Division of Central Railway."

Time period by which the order or the contract has to to be executed by RVNL is 12 months. The Broad consideration or size of the order or contract stand at ₹115 Crore, RVNL said that Cost of work is ₹115,79,37,241.11/- ( ₹One Hundred Fifteen Crore seventy- Nine Lakh Thirty-seven Thousand Two Hundred Forty-one rupees and eleven paisa) including applicable taxes.

RVNL to consider dividend While the company announced an order book update, it also intimated the exchanges about updates of a Board Meeting. As per RVNL or Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd information on the exchanges the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 21/05/2025 , to consider and approve Recommendation of Final Dividend for the Financial Year ended March 31, 2025.

