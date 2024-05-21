RVNL share price rises 15% to all time high on a large order win from South Eastern Railways
Stock Market today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price gained more than 15% to hit all time high of ₹345.90 on the NSE, during intraday trades on Tuesday. RVNL had announced large order win from the South Eastern Railways on Monday.
Stock Market Today: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL) share price gained more than 15% during the intraday trades on Tuesday. With this the RVNL share price also scaled an all time high of ₹345.90 on the NSE on Tuesday, The RVNL share price with gains of more than 190% in a year has given Multibagger returns to the investors.
