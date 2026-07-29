RVNL share price rises 2% after announcing new order win, dividend record date. Do you own this PSU stock?

Multibagger PSU railway company Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) share price rose as much as 2% to ₹225.20 on NSE in Wednesday's trading session after the company secured a new order from East Central Railway and announced record date for final dividend.

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The PSU stock opened at ₹224.20 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹221.34 on Tuesday.

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RVNL new order win details In an exchange filing on Tuesday, RVNL said it has won an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) contract worth ₹358.97 crore from East Central Railway.

The project entails doubling the 41-km Sitamarhi–Raxaul railway line under the Samastipur Division of East Central Railway. The scope of work includes the construction of bridges, stations, platforms, earthwork, and other related civil infrastructure.

As per the company's regulatory filing, the contract is domestic in nature and is expected to be completed within 1,095 days.

The company further stated that neither its promoter nor promoter group has any interest in the awarding authority, and the contract is not classified as a related-party transaction.

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This order follows another significant contract secured by the company in June, when it received a Letter of Acceptance (LoA) from East Coast Railway for the construction of four major railway bridges as part of the third- and fourth-line project between the Nergundi–Barang and Khurda Road–Vizianagaram sections. That contract was valued at ₹968 crore.

Earlier in May, the company secured two railway infrastructure contracts valued at nearly ₹1,002 crore from NMDC and West Central Railway.

Also Read | RVNL shares to be in focus on Wednesday as company secures a ₹356 crore order

RVNL dividend date On Tuesday, the multibagger PSU railway stock also announced it has fixed 18 August, 2026, as the record date to determine eligible shareholders for the final dividend, subject to approval at the Annual General Meeting.

The dividend will paid to the eligible shareholders within 30 days from the conclusion of the AGM.

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Along with the fourth quarter results, the company had declared a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to the approval of shareholders.

“Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” the company said in its earnings filing.

RVNL share price trend RVNL share price trend has remained volatile amid weak market sentimnets. The PSU railway stock has gained 1% in a week, however, has slipped 5.17% in a month.

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Furthermore, the multibagger railway stock has fallen 38% on year-to-date (YTD) basis and 37% in a year.

Looking at the broader level, the PSU stock has delivered 86% returns in three years and multibagger returns of 656% in five years.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.