RVNL share price tanks 4% after weak Q4 results 2026. Should you buy or sell?

RailmVikas Nigam (RVNL) share price fell over 4% on Tuesday, May 26, after the company posted financial results for the quarter ended on March 31, 2026, on Monday.

The railway stock opened at ₹263.95 apiece today, as compared to previous close of ₹271.10 on Monday. The stock touched an intraday low of ₹261.05 on NSE.

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RVNL Q4 results 2026 RVNL reported its Q4 FY26 and full-year FY26 earnings after market close on Monday, May 25, delivering a mixed set of results marked by pressure on profitability despite consistent revenue growth.

During the March quarter, the company posted revenue from operations of ₹6,696 crore, up 4.2% year-on-year from ₹6,427 crore in the corresponding quarter last year. Total income for the quarter came in at ₹6,780.9 crore, compared to ₹6,614.5 crore in Q4 FY25.

Despite the rise in revenue, earnings remained weak. Net profit after tax fell 59% YoY to ₹187 crore, against ₹455.4 crore reported in the same quarter a year earlier.

The company reported an EBITDA of approximately ₹268.5 crore in Q4 FY26, down 38.4% year-on-year from ₹436.1 crore in Q4 FY25. EBITDA margin also declined significantly to 4%, compared to 6.8% in the corresponding quarter last year.

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Alongside its financial results, the company declared a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share for FY26, subject to shareholder approval.

“Recommended a final dividend of ₹0.71 per equity share on the paid-up equity share capital of face value ₹10 each for the financial year 2025-26, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing Annual General Meeting (AGM). The final dividend will be paid within 30 days from the date of its declaration at the AGM,” the company said in its earnings filing.

RVNL share price - Should you buy or sell? Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, believes that RVNL still remains a structurally positive play on India’s railway and infrastructure capex story, from a long-term perspective.

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“The company continues to benefit from strong government spending on railway modernization, electrification, metro projects, and connectivity expansion. Its healthy order book and diversified infrastructure opportunities provide long-term growth visibility. However, concerns remain regarding margin pressure, execution delays, and inconsistent earnings performance, which may keep the stock volatile in the near term,” Srivastava said.

She further added that for long-term investors with a 3–5 year horizon, RVNL can still be considered a hold or gradual accumulation candidate.

“Fresh investors should prefer staggered buying rather than lump-sum investment until profitability and margins show consistent improvement,” she said.

On the technical outlook, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree, said that RVNL has corrected sharply by over 61% across the last 90 weeks, reflecting a prolonged downtrend and significant erosion in momentum.

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“The stock is now attempting to form a higher low around the 272 zone, which could indicate early signs of base formation. However, the broader structure remains weak until a clear higher high is confirmed above the critical 310 level. Without that breakout confirmation, the prevailing downtrend continues to dominate, and the risk of further downside remains elevated. Price action currently suggests consolidation within a bearish structure rather than a confirmed reversal. Failure to reclaim 310 could result in the stock drifting lower toward previous support zones in the coming weeks,” Jain added.

Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

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About the Author Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes o...Read More ✕ Vaamanaa Sethi Vaamanaa covers business and stock market news. Started in 2020, she has been producing news on digital platforms for over 4.5 years now. She writes on markets, commodities, IPOs, and industry. She has worked for news channels like Jagran New Media and Business Insider India. You can reach out to her at vaamanaa.sethi@htdigital.in.