RVNL share price touches lifetime high after 175% rally in one year. Should you book profit?
RVNL share price is rising due to GoI's focus on the development of Indian Railways infrastructure, say experts
RVNL share price has been in an uptrend since October 2022. Ahead of ushering in Q3FY24, RVNL share price came out of the base building mode and gave a breakout at ₹36 apiece level. Since then, it has remained an idea 'buy on dip' stock for investors. However, it seems that the stock still has some upside potential. RVNL share price today opened upside and went on to touch an intraday high of ₹205.40 per share level, which is a new lifetime high for this railway stock.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started