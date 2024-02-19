RVNL shares surge 12% on expansion plans; eyes offshore projects in Central Asia and UAE
Railway stocks have been performing well on Dalal Street over the last one year, owing to robust order inflows and ongoing transformation in the railway sector. Between March 2023 and January 2024, the stock witnessed a one-way spike, generating a fabulous return of 436%.
Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam (RVNL), a railway infrastructure company, soared nearly 12% to ₹281.30 apiece in early trade on Monday after the company said its order book touched ₹65,000 crore, with 50% of this coming from the railway projects.
