From railways to renewables, this PSU is quietly powering India’s clean-energy dream
Equitymaster 6 min read 07 Aug 2025, 07:00 AM IST
Summary
Is RVNL simply riding the PSU frenzy or does it have the horsepower to deliver consistent, long-term gains? Let's find out.
India’s railway overhaul is no longer just a promise—it's a full-throttle mission backed by record government spending. As this transformation gains speed, railway public sector units (PSUs) are stealing the spotlight on Dalal Street.
