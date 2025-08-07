While EPC accounted for more than 80% of revenue, the rest came from project management consultancy (PMC) and other high-margin services. Fees typically range from 8.5-10%, depending on the type of project, and the company is transitioning from nomination-based to competitive bidding models. RVNL is intricately tied to India’s macro-infra goals, particularly the PM Gati Shakti National Master Plan.