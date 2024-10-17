Hello User
RVNL surges 7% on new order book update, emerges Lowest Bidder from Maharashtra Metro Rail

Pranati Deva

Shares of Rail Vikas Nigam surged over 7 percent on Thursday, October 17 after the company provided and order book update. The company emerged as the Lowest Bidder (L1) from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited.

As per the regulatory filing, Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) has emerged as the lowest bidder (L1) for a project from Maharashtra Metro Rail Corporation Limited. The project involves the construction of seven elevated metro stations in Reach 3A of Phase 2 of the Nagpur Metro Rail Project, including stations at Hingna Mount View, Rajiv Nagar, Wanadongri, APMC, Raipur, Hingna Bus Station, and Hingna. Additionally, three elevated metro stations will be constructed in Reach 4A at Pardi, Kapsi Khurd, and Transport Nagar.

The stock rose as much as 7.3 percent to its day's high of 514.40

