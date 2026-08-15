RVNL vs IRFC vs IRCON vs IRCTC: Which railway stock to buy after Q1 results 2026?

Stocks to buy after Q1 results 2026: The Q1 results 2026 season is about to end, and investors must be busy finding out value picks for their portfolio. So, those willing to add railway stocks after the government of India's special focus on railway infrastructure might get confused, as most railway stocks are financially sound and have strong order books.

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According to stock market experts, after the Q1 results 2026, railway-linked stocks have very different business models, so “which to buy” depends on whether you want infrastructure growth, annuity cash flows, or consumer monopolies. Comparing the four flagship railway-linked stocks: Rail Vikas Nigam Ltd (RVNL), Indian Railway Finance Corporation (IRFC), IRCON International, and Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC), market experts said that IRFC is a proxy for railway capex with sovereign backing, RVNL and IRCON are EPC contractors, while IRCTC is a monopoly company.

RVNL vs IRFC vs IRCON vs IRCTC: Q1 results 2026 review Comparing the Q1 results of four flagship railway-linked stocks, Seema Srivastava, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities, said that IRFC delivered the strongest quarter with zero NPA. During Q1FY27, the company's net worth hit a record ₹58,792 crore. IRCTC reported a more than 18% YoY rise in revenue but flat profit. Likewise, IRCON International reported a 9.5% YoY rise in revenue but a huge 27.90% slip in net profit during the April to June 2026 quarter. Seema Srivastava of SMC Global believes RVNL had a weak quarter, as its PAT (Profit After Tax) slipped 39.9% YoY to ₹153 crore, driven by a 74.8% drop in operating profit.

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“On the valuations front, IRFC shares are available at a PE multiple of 16, IRCTC shares are available at a PE multiple of 30, RVNL shares are standing at a PE multiple of 56, while the IRCON shares are currently available at a PE multiple of 21 only,” said Seema Srivastava of SMC Global Securities.

RVNL vs IRFC vs IRCON vs IRCTC: What technical chart says Comparing the four railway stocks from a technical perspective, Ganesh Dongre, Senior Manager — Technical Research at Anand Rathi, said that the RVNL share price has remained under substantial pressure during 2026; however, the stock is becoming interesting as the risk-reward improves after the sharp correction. The Anand Rathi expert said that the IRCTC shares are technically the second-best among the four stocks. The stock is showing relatively stronger momentum than IRFC and IRCON, although its overall price structure is still not as attractive as RVNL for a fresh reversal trade.

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On which among the four railway stocks, he would suggest buying at the current chart structure, Ganesh Dongre of Anand Rathi said, “RVNL shares appear to offer the most interesting trend-reversal setup, particularly because of the possibility of a base formation after the sharp correction. However, it should not yet be considered a confirmed bullish breakout. The key confirmation would come from a sustained move above the important resistance zones, accompanied by higher volumes, an improving RSI, a positive MACD crossover, and, most importantly, a shift from lower highs/lower lows to higher highs/higher lows.”

Conclusion From a fundamental perspective, IRFC shares are best suited for your portfolio, and RVNL shares are least suited, whereas from the chart pattern, RVNL shares look most promising, followed by IRFC shares.

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Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. The views and recommendations above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, not Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

About the Author Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit...Read More ✕ Asit Manohar Asit Manohar has nearly two decades of experience in the mainstream media. In this period, he has served esteemed media organisations like NDTV Profit, The Economic Times, and Zee Business. He has been working at LiveMint Digital since April 2021. During these two decades of journey in mainstream media, Asit has mainly covered external affairs, markets and personal finance. However, his earliest beats include railways, SME, MSME, and politics (Congress beat). Some of his features on political, economic, and foreign policy are documented in the parliamentary records.



While pursuing his MA (Mass Communication, Session 2004-06), Asit began his media career as a stringer at All India Radio in Varanasi. At AIR Varanasi, Asit worked with the Gyanvani, Yuvvani and Vividh Bharti teams. After working for nearly one year at AIR Varanasi, he shifted to print journalism and started working as a stringer for the HT Media Ltd, Varanasi. At HT Media Ltd in Varanasi, he covered the BHU beat.



Asit has also worked with some brokerage houses. He has worked with Religare Broking and India Infoline, where he assisted the research team in developing and executing trade strategies for intraday cash, F&O, and commodities.



Asit is a Gold Medalist in MA (Mass Communication) from BHU, Varanasi. He did his BSc. (Hons) in Mathematics from Magadh University, Bodh Gaya. Asit was a National Talent Scholarship holder during his senior secondary studies (1988-91).