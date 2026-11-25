RVNL vs IRFC vs RailTel vs IRCON share: Amid a rollercoaster ride in the Indian stock market, where key benchmark indices almost pared back their early morning gains and then skyrocketed after the value buying, smart investors would be busy scanning value picks at discounted levels. For them, railway PSU stocks can be a good bet, as they are still trading at lower levels despite early-morning gains. Shares of RVNL, IRCON International, and RailTel Corporation are trading in the red, paring early-morning gains. However, IRFC share price is still trading green despite paring its morning gains.

According to stock market experts, from a valuation perspective, IRFC and IRCON International shares trade at the lowest valuations, while RVNL shares carry the highest premium. From the fundamental perspective, IRFC stands out for high profit margins and a conservative financing model with zero reported NPAs, while RailTel stands out for a debt-free balance sheet and strong return ratios (ROCE).

RVNL vs IRFC vs RailTel vs IRCON: What do the valuations signal? Decoding the valuations of the four railway PSU stocks, Anuj Gupta, a SEBI-registered market expert, said, “Based on current market multiples, IRFC and IRCON International trade at the lowest valuations, while RVNL carries the highest premium. Because these four railway PSUs operate distinct business models—ranging from an infrastructure financier (NBFC) to EPC contractors and a telecom provider—evaluating their relative value requires comparing both Price-to-Earnings (P/E) and Price-to-Book (P/B) ratios alongside their sector norms.”

So, from the valuation perspective, shares of IRFC and IRCON International should be preferred, followed by RailTel Communications and RVNL shares.

RVNL vs IRFC vs RailTel vs IRCON: Financials compared Comparing the financials of these four railway PSUs, Avinash Gorakshkar, Founder of Avinash Mentor Research, said, “Among the four, IRFC stands out for high profit margins and a conservative financing model with zero reported NPAs, while RailTel stands out for a debt-free balance sheet and strong return ratios (ROCE). IRCON and RVNL are EPC (engineering, procurement, and construction) contractors facing thinner margins and project-execution cyclicality.”

Gorakshkar said that IRFC deals in lending business to the railway companies. Looking at the government's focus on railway infrastructure, whichever railway company gets the project, IRFC is going to benefit from that. Hence, IRFC is a portfolio stock, and one should keep it in one's portfolio for the long term.

IRFC share price target Decoding the technical chart pattern of IRFC shares, Mahesh M Ojha, VP — Research and Business Development at KC Securities, said, “IRFC shares have a strong base at ₹78 to ₹75 range, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the railway PSU stock is facing a resistance at ₹84. Breaking above this resistance, IRFC share price may tocuh ₹90 in the near term.”

RVNL share price target Speaking on the technical outlook of RVNL shares, Ojha said, "RVNL shares have strong base at ₹178 to ₹170 range, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the railway PSU stock is facing a resistance at ₹192. Breaking above this resistance, RVNL share price may tocuh ₹204 in the near term.”

IRCON International share price target On the technical outlook of IRCON International shares, KC Securities expert said, "IRCON International shares have strong base at ₹105 to ₹98 range, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the railway PSU stock is facing a resistance at ₹112. Breaking above this resistance, IRCON International share price may tocuh ₹125 in the near term.”

RailTel share price target Decoding the technical outlook of RailTel shares, Mahesh M Ojha said, "RailTel shares have strong base at ₹238 to ₹220 range, which is expected to remain sacrosanct. On the upper side, the railway PSU stock is facing a resistance at ₹250. Breaking above this resistance, RailTel share price may tocuh ₹270 in the near term.”