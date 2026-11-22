RVNL vs Texmaco Rail: Texmaco Rail and Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL) have recently announced their second quarter result for financial year 2026-27. While the railway PSU reported an 8% annual surge in Q2 profit, Texmaco Rail’s net profit surged 73.7% during the quarter.

For investors looking to tap into the railway sector's long-term growth potential, let's decode which of the two stocks is better positioned to earn a place in their portfolio.

RVNL vs Texmaco Rail: Q2 performance RVNL reported an 8.3% annual surge in its net profit to ₹249.5 crore for the September quarter of financial year 2026-27. Its net profit stood at ₹230.3 crore in the year ago period. Its revenue from operations declined 8.2% to ₹4,701 crore from ₹5,123 crore in the year ago period.

Texmaco Rail’s net profit stood at ₹11,104.35 lakh in the second quarter of FY27, up 73.7% from ₹6,392.20 lakh reported in the year-ago period. However, the surge in profit was boosted by a one-time exceptional gain from dilution of its stake in a joint venture.

While the company’s consolidated profit saw double digit growth, its standalone net profit declined on an annual basis.

Its net consolidated revenue from operations stood at ₹863.1026 crore in Q2FY27 against ₹1256.93.04 crore reported in the year-ago period.

RVNL vs Texmaco Rail: Share price target PL Capital gave a ‘Sell’ rating to RVNL with a target price of ₹153 per share. “The stock trades at a rich ~38x FY28E EPS. We maintain SELL with a revised SOTP-based target price of INR 153/share (from INR 165), as we roll forward to 1HFY29E and value the core EPC business at 30x core EPS (excluding other income), plus INR 12.6/share for railway subsidiaries and JVs and INR 9/share of cash,” read PL Capital report.

ICICI Securities maintained a ‘Hold’ rating for the railway stock with a target price of 114 per share. “We continue to value Texmaco at 17x FY28E EPS and retain HOLD, with an unchanged TP of INR 114. Rollout of a large tender by IR or winning of another large export order will likely be a key trigger for the stock,” read the brokerage report.

RVNL vs Texmaco: Share price trend Texmaco share price closed 0.34% higher at ₹111.29 per share on Friday, November 22. The stock has surged 6% over the past two weeks, 5.54% in three months. Its share price value has declined around 18.59% in 2026 so far.