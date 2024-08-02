S A Tech Software share price locked at 5% upper circuit after stellar listing on NSE SME

S A Tech Software share price was locked at 5% upper circuit after making a stellar stock market debut on Friday led by strong demand for its initial public offering (IPO). S A Tech Software India shares were listed at ₹112.10 apiece on NSE SME, a premium of 90% to the issue price of ₹59 per share.

S A Tech Software shares extended gains after listing and were locked at 5% upper circuit at ₹117.70 per share on NSE SME.

S A Tech Software India IPO listing was in-line with Street expectations as the S A Tech Software India IPO GMP today, or grey market premium, ahead of the listing was around 135%.

However, due to the NSE’s imposition of a price control cap on the issue price of SME IPOs during the pre-opening session, S A Tech Software India shares were listed at 90% premium.

S A Tech Software India IPO opened for subscription on Friday, July 26, and closed on Tuesday, July 30. The IPO allotment was fixed on July 31, and the IPO listing date was today, August 2.

S A Tech Software India IPO price band was set at ₹56 to ₹59 per share. At the upper-end of the price band, the company raised ₹23.01 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely a fresh issue of 39 lakh equity shares.

The company proposes to utilise the issue proceeds towards prepayment or repayment of certain outstanding borrowings of the company, working capital requirements and general corporate purposes.

S A Tech Software India IPO was subscribed 621.25 times in total as the issue received bids for 157.42 crore equity shares as against 25.34 lakh shares on the offer, according to the subscription status data.

The public issue was subscribed 621.77 times in the retail category, 201.29 times in Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIB) category, and 1,178.97 times in the Non-Institutional Investors (NII) category.

GYR Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book running lead manager of the S A Tech Software India IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt Ltd is the IPO registrar.