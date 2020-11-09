S&P 500 futures jump in first trading since Biden captured vote

At the same time, the rising threat to the economy from the rapidly spreading coronavirus remains a market headwind. The pandemic outlook continued to worsen over the weekend, with the accelerating surge in U.S. cases helping to take the global total past 50 million. In the U.S., cases neared 10 million. While Biden’s election victory is likely to lead to more aggressive steps to contain the virus from Washington policy makers, any changes will take time to have a noticeable effect on transmission levels after he is sworn in as president in January.