Saatvik Green Energy IPO day 1: GMP, subscription status, review, other details. Good or bad bet for investors?

Saatvik Green Energy IPO day 1: The initial public offering (IPO) of Saatvik Green Energy Limited has hit the Indian primary market today, and the Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription will remain open until 23 September 2025. This means the Saatvik Green Energy IPO date is from Friday to Tuesday. The company has fixed the Saatvik Green Energy IPO price band at ₹442 to ₹465 per equity share. The upcoming IPO is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹900 crore, of which ₹700 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹200 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

Meanwhile, Saatvik Green Energy's IPO created a buzz in the grey market much before the opening of its subscription. According to stock market observers, shares of the company are available at a premium of ₹78 in the grey market today. Saatvik Green Energy's IPO GMP today is ₹78, which signals a 17% listing gain for potential investors.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO subscription status Bidding for the mainboard IPO will begin at 10:00 AM today. During the trading days available during the GK Energy IPO date, a bidder can apply from 10:00 AM to 5:00 PM.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO details in 10 points 1] Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP today: Market observers say the company's shares are available at a premium of ₹78 in the grey market today.

2] Saatvik Green Energy IPO price: The company's declared price band for this public issue is ₹442 to ₹465 per equity share.

3] Saatvik Green Energy IPO date: The book build issue has opened today and will remain open until 23 September 2025.

4] Saatvik Green Energy IPO size: The mainboard issue aims to raise ₹900 crore, of which ₹700 crore is expected from fresh shares, while the remaining ₹200 crore is reserved for offer for sale (OFS).

5] Saatvik Green Energy IPO lot size: A bidder can apply in lots, and one lot of the mainboard IPO comprises 32 company shares.

6] Saatvik Green Energy IPO allotment date: Share allocation can be expected on 24 September 2025.

7] Saatvik Green Energy IPO registrar: KFin Technologies Limited has been appointed the official registrar of the book build issue.

8] Saatvik Green Energy IPO listing date: The public issue is proposed for listing on the BSE and the NSE. Share listing can be expected on 26 September 2025.

9] Saatvik Green Energy IPO lead managers: DAM Capital Advisors, Ambit, and Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors have been appointed lead managers of the public issue.

Saatvik Green Energy IPO: Good or bad bet for investors? 10] Saatvik Green Energy IPO review: Giving a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue, Anshul Jain, Head of Research at Lakshmishree Investment, said, "The company has demonstrated exceptional growth, with revenue rising to ₹2,158.39 Cr in FY25. This top-line growth has translated into a sharp rise in profitability, with Profit After Tax (PAT) increasing by 113% to ₹213.93 Cr. On valuation, the issue asks for a market cap of around ₹5,910.19 Cr at the upper price band. Based on FY25 revenue, this translates to a Market Cap-to-Sales multiple of ~2.74x. The P/E ratio of ~24.38x appears fully priced compared to some peers, but the company's spectacular growth trajectory justifies it. However, investors should note the high customer concentration, with its top 10 clients contributing significant revenue. The business is also highly dependent on favourable government policies. We recommend that risk-tolerant investors looking for exposure to the solar manufacturing sector SUBSCRIBE to the Saatvik Energy IPO for a long-term perspective."

BP Equities has also assigned a 'buy' tag to the mainboard IPO: "On the upper price band, the company is currently valued at a P/E of 24.4x based on FY25 earnings, which is comparatively lower than its peers. Given its strong market position and industry growth potential, Saatvik is well-positioned to deliver sustainable growth. Thus, we recommend a "SUBSCRIBE" rating for this issue from a medium to long-term perspective."

Kunvarji Finstock, DRChoksey Finserv, and Canara Bank Securities have assigned a 'subscribe' tag to the public issue. At the same time, SMC Global Securities and Systematix Shares and Stocks India have not rated the Saatvik Green Energy IPO.