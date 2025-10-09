Saatvik Green Energy share price hits 10% upper circuit on strong Q1 profit growth

Saatvik Green Energy share price was locked in 10% upper circuit limit on Thursday's session following a significant increase in its consolidated net profit, which reached ₹118.82 crore in the June quarter compared to the previous year, primarily due to rising revenues. The firm reported a consolidated net profit of ₹21.24 crore for the quarter ending June 30, 2024, as indicated in a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to ₹919.73 crore during the quarter, up from ₹254.09 crore in the same quarter last year.

“This first quarter results reflect our consistent growth momentum, backed by improved operational efficiency, prudent cost optimisation, and focused execution across all business verticals,” said Mr. Prashant Mathur, CEO of Saatvik Green Energy Limited.

The company reported that modules production reached 685 MW in Q1FY26, exhibiting a strong capacity utilization rate of 81.47%. Going to the order book, a solid and substantial order book of 4.05 GW was recorded as of June 30, 2025.

The performance in the first quarter highlights Saatvik's strong operational and financial discipline, achieving impressive growth in all major metrics. Revenue and profitability experienced notable improvement year-on-year, bolstered by increased capacity utilization, cost efficiencies, and careful financial management, noted Mr. Abani Jha, CFO of Saatvik Green Energy Limited. With a strong beginning to the year, we are well-positioned to take advantage of emerging opportunities and provide long-term value to our stakeholders, he added.

