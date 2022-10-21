Sachin Bansal buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 350% in 2 years

Sachin Bansal buys stake in multibagger stock that has surged 350% in 2 years2 min read . 10:18 AM IST
- Multibagger stock: Sachin Bansal holds 18 lakh shares or 2.73% stake in shareholding pattern of the paper mill company for Q2FY23
Sachin Bansal portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in West Coast Paper Mills Ltd shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter. During second quarter of the current financial year, Sachin Bansal has bought 2.73 per cent stake in West Coast Paper Mills. As per the information available on Trendlyne, Sachin Bansal used to hold stake in four companies after the end of June 2022 quarter and after the addition of West Coast Paper Mills in his portfolio, it would be the second paper stock in ace investors portfolio after JK Paper.
Sachin Bansal portfolio: Ace investor's name has appeared in West Coast Paper Mills Ltd shareholding pattern for July to September 2022 quarter. During second quarter of the current financial year, Sachin Bansal has bought 2.73 per cent stake in West Coast Paper Mills. As per the information available on Trendlyne, Sachin Bansal used to hold stake in four companies after the end of June 2022 quarter and after the addition of West Coast Paper Mills in his portfolio, it would be the second paper stock in ace investors portfolio after JK Paper.
According to shareholding pattern of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Sachin Bansal holds 18 lakh shares of the company in individual capacity. These 18 lakh shares are around 2.73 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company in April to June 2022, Sachin Bansal's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders, who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company. This clearly established that ace investor has bought fresh shares of the company during second quarter of the current fiscal.
According to shareholding pattern of West Coast Paper Mills Ltd for July to September 2022 quarter, Sachin Bansal holds 18 lakh shares of the company in individual capacity. These 18 lakh shares are around 2.73 per cent of total paid up capital of the company. However, in shareholding pattern of the company in April to June 2022, Sachin Bansal's name was missing from the list of individual shareholders, who owned 1 per cent or more shares of the company. This clearly established that ace investor has bought fresh shares of the company during second quarter of the current fiscal.
However, it can't be established whether Sachin Bansal bought all these shares in one shot or he bought all these shares during Q2FY23. As per the exchange rules in regard to shareholding pattern, a listed company is bound to share names of shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. So, it can't be said that Sachin Bansal bought all these shares during recently ended September 2022 quarter as Sachin Bansal might have hold shares in the company after the end of June 2022 quarter but company didn't share his name as his holding was below 1 per cent. However, there is also a possibility that Sachin Bansal would have bought all these shares during July to September 2022 but he bought these shares in a calibrated manner. So, both the possibilities exists but one thing is sure that Sachin Bansal bought fresh stake in the company during Q2FY23.
However, it can't be established whether Sachin Bansal bought all these shares in one shot or he bought all these shares during Q2FY23. As per the exchange rules in regard to shareholding pattern, a listed company is bound to share names of shareholders who own 1 per cent or more shares of the company. So, it can't be said that Sachin Bansal bought all these shares during recently ended September 2022 quarter as Sachin Bansal might have hold shares in the company after the end of June 2022 quarter but company didn't share his name as his holding was below 1 per cent. However, there is also a possibility that Sachin Bansal would have bought all these shares during July to September 2022 but he bought these shares in a calibrated manner. So, both the possibilities exists but one thing is sure that Sachin Bansal bought fresh stake in the company during Q2FY23.
Here, we would like to mention that the Sachin Bansal we are talking here is different from the Flipkart fame Sachin Bansal.
Here, we would like to mention that the Sachin Bansal we are talking here is different from the Flipkart fame Sachin Bansal.
West Coast Paper shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. In 2022, this paper stock has delivered near 150 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last two years, it has surged from around ₹124 to ₹583 apiece levels, giving more than 350 per cent return to its investors.
West Coast Paper shares are one of the multibagger stocks of Indian stock market. In 2022, this paper stock has delivered near 150 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last two years, it has surged from around ₹124 to ₹583 apiece levels, giving more than 350 per cent return to its investors.