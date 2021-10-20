Sachin Bansal portfolio: Result season is an opportune time to scan marquee investors' portfolio as listed companies make its shareholding pattern public after the end of each quarter. In this shareholding pattern, these companies reveal names of the ace investors who bought or trim their shareholding in the company. So, it becomes easy for retail investors to find out in which direction the smart money is moving.

For information to such retail investors, Sachin Bansal has bought 2.03 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Sachin Bansal portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market.

According to Sanghi Industries shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Sachin Bansal has bought 51 lakh shares, which is 2.03 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Sachin Bansal's name is missing from individual shareholders' list. This means, Sachin Bansal bought these shares during Q2FY22 period. However, it can't be ascertained whether he bought all these shares in one go or in parts as shareholding pattern don't reveal details of the deal.

Like Sachin Bansal, other ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal has also bought shareholding in the company. He bought 33,64,603 shares or 1.34 per cent stake in the company in July to September 2021 quarter.

Sanghi Industries share price history

According to share price history of Sanghi Industries, the multibagger stock has risen from ₹41.65 to near ₹70 per share levels in last 66 months, giving near 70 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last one year, Sanghi Industries share price surged from ₹23.75 apiece levels to ₹70 per share levels.

So, both ace investors Sachin Bansal and Mukul Mahavir Agarwal have bought stake in a company that has given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year.

