Sachin Bansal buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 200% in one year

According to Sanghi Industries shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Sachin Bansal has bought 51 lakh shares, which is 2.03 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Sachin Bansal's name is missing from individual shareholders' list. This means, Sachin Bansal bought these shares during Q2FY22 period. However, it can't be ascertained whether he bought all these shares in one go or in parts as shareholding pattern don't reveal details of the deal.

