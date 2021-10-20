Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Subscribe
My Reads e-paper Newsletters IFSC Code Finder New MintGenie
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign out
Subscribe
OPEN APP
Home >Markets >Stock Markets >Sachin Bansal buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 200% in one year

Sachin Bansal buys stake in multibagger stock that surged 200% in one year

Premium
Sachin Bansal has bought 51 lakh shares, which is 2.03 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company, reveals shareholding pattern of the company for Q2FY22 period.
2 min read . 12:11 PM IST Asit Manohar

  • This new Sachin Bansal portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian share market

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sachin Bansal portfolio: Result season is an opportune time to scan marquee investors' portfolio as listed companies make its shareholding pattern public after the end of each quarter. In this shareholding pattern, these companies reveal names of the ace investors who bought or trim their shareholding in the company. So, it becomes easy for retail investors to find out in which direction the smart money is moving.

Sachin Bansal portfolio: Result season is an opportune time to scan marquee investors' portfolio as listed companies make its shareholding pattern public after the end of each quarter. In this shareholding pattern, these companies reveal names of the ace investors who bought or trim their shareholding in the company. So, it becomes easy for retail investors to find out in which direction the smart money is moving.

For information to such retail investors, Sachin Bansal has bought 2.03 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Sachin Bansal portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market.

For information to such retail investors, Sachin Bansal has bought 2.03 per cent stake in Sanghi Industries in July to September 2021 quarter. Interestingly, this new Sachin Bansal portfolio stock is one of the multibagger stocks in Indian stock market.

Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to Sanghi Industries shareholding pattern for recently ended September 2021 quarter, Sachin Bansal has bought 51 lakh shares, which is 2.03 per cent of total issued paid-up capital of the company. If we look at June 2021 shareholding pattern of the company, Sachin Bansal's name is missing from individual shareholders' list. This means, Sachin Bansal bought these shares during Q2FY22 period. However, it can't be ascertained whether he bought all these shares in one go or in parts as shareholding pattern don't reveal details of the deal.

Like Sachin Bansal, other ace investor Mukul Mahavir Agarwal has also bought shareholding in the company. He bought 33,64,603 shares or 1.34 per cent stake in the company in July to September 2021 quarter.

Sanghi Industries share price history

According to share price history of Sanghi Industries, the multibagger stock has risen from 41.65 to near 70 per share levels in last 66 months, giving near 70 per cent return to its shareholders whereas in last one year, it has given multibagger return to its shareholders. In last one year, Sanghi Industries share price surged from 23.75 apiece levels to 70 per share levels.

So, both ace investors Sachin Bansal and Mukul Mahavir Agarwal have bought stake in a company that has given multibagger return to its shareholders in last one year.

MINT PREMIUM See All
Premium

Sensex opens marginally lower; Tata Steel and Coal ...

Premium

Insider alert: Promoters are increasing their stakes in ...

Premium

The untold tragedy of India's budget schools

Premium

ICICI Securities is firing on all cylinders

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!