Sachin Bansal raises stake in this paper stock. Experts give 'buy' tag

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Sachin Bansal portfolio: After the end of September 2021 quarter, retail investors are busy scanning portfolio stocks of marquee investors. For such investors, who follow Saching Bansal to find out the direction which smart money is moving, ace investor has raised stake in JK Paper. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended September quarter, Sachin Bansal has raised his stake in the company from 1 per cent to 1.71 per cent. Interestingly, the market magnet has raised stake in this paper stock, which has given multibagger return to its shareholders in year-to-date time. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Sachin Bansal portfolio: After the end of September 2021 quarter, retail investors are busy scanning portfolio stocks of marquee investors. For such investors, who follow Saching Bansal to find out the direction which smart money is moving, ace investor has raised stake in JK Paper. As per the shareholding pattern of the company for recently ended September quarter, Sachin Bansal has raised his stake in the company from 1 per cent to 1.71 per cent. Interestingly, the market magnet has raised stake in this paper stock, which has given multibagger return to its shareholders in year-to-date time.

JK Paper shareholding pattern for Q2FY22 {{name}} {{#items}} {{{headline}}}

JK Paper shareholding pattern for Q2FY22 Subscribe to Continue Reading Start 15 Days Free Trial

According to JK Paper shareholding pattern for second quarter of FY2021-22, Sachin Bansal holds 29 lakh shares or 1.71 per cent stake in this paper company. As per shareholding pattern of the company for April to June 2021 quarter, Sachin Bansal held 17 lakh shares, which was 1 per cent of the total issued paid-up capital of the company. In fact, Sachin Bansal had bought stake in this paper company in April to June 2021 quarter. So, the ace investor raised his stake in the company after holding it for one quarter. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

JK Paper share price outlook

According to stock market experts, JK Paper shares are trading at strong support of ₹230 and in short to medium term, this Sachin Bansal stock may go up to ₹275 per share levels.

Speaking on JK Paper share price outlook; Mudit Goel, Senior Research Analyst at SMC Global Securities said, "JK Paper stocks are trading at its support of ₹230 and in immediate short term, it may go up to ₹255. One can buy this paper stock at current market price for this short-term target." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Advising momentum buy at current market price; Sumeet Bagadia, Executive Director at Choice Broking said, "This stock looks positive on chart pattern and one can initiate momentum buy at current market price maintaining stop loss at ₹215 per share levels. In medium term, it may go up to ₹275 per stock levels."

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}