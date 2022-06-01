Navi’s maiden public NCD issuance was launched on 23rd May 2022. The management has decided to do an early closure of the issue of secured, rated, listed and redeemable Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) totalling to ₹600 crore, which includes a base issue of ₹300 crore. It also comes with an option to retain over-subscription of another ₹300 crore.