Sadhana Nitrochem Rights Issue: Here are 10 key things from financials to key dates to know before subscribing.

1.Sadhana Nitrochem share price' The Sabdhana Nitrchem shares were trading at close to ₹59 Levels on Monday . the 1 year (52 Weeks) High for Sadhana Nitrochem stood at ₹84.62 ( seen on Nov 07, 2023) while 52 Weeks Low stood at ₹37.77 seen on June 04, 2024)

2.Sadhana Nitrochem Rights Issue subscription dates The Rights issue opened for subscription on Friday 20 September 2024 and closes on Monday 1 October 2024. The issue

3.Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue Size is 82,352,818 Shares. The issue size amounts to ₹49.91 Crores.

4.Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue price is ₹6.06 per share of face value of ₹1 per share. The entire amount of ₹6.06 (including a premium of 5.06) is payable at the time of application

5.Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue entitlement: 1 Rights Equity Share(s) for every 3 fully paid-up Equity Shares held on Record Date which stood at 13 September. 2024.

6. Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue basis of Allotment Finalisation. The tentative date is 10, October 2024.

7.Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue Credit and listing Date Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue are likely to be credited by is October 14, 2024 whil Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue Listing Date is October 15, 2024.

`Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue shares are to be listed both on the BSE and the NSE and hence rights issue shares can also be traded both on the BSE and the NSE.

8 Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue's Objectives: The following are the issue's objectives: for funding the purchase of a 126-acre parcel of property and for expenses associated with the issue

9.Sadhana Nitrochem Right Issue listing{ The Sadhana Nitrochem shares are listed both on the BSE and the NSE and hence rights issue shares can also be traded both on the BSE and the NSE.

10. About `Sadhana Nitrochem and financials Sadhana Nitrochem Ltd. was founded in 1973 and manufactures intermediate specialty chemicals. SNCL, or Sadhana Nitro Chem Ltd., is an ISO 9001:2015 certified business.

For use in the aerospace, pharmaceutical, agricultural, optical brightening agent, plastic additive, special fiber, epoxy resin hardeners, dyes, and performance chemicals industries, SNCL now produces downstream derivatives of nitrobenzene and other intermediates. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The profit after tax (PAT) or net profit of Sadhana Nitrochem Limited grew by 28% and its sales by 34% during the fiscal year that ending March 31, 2024,.

