Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares off to a firm start, list at over 9% premium on NSE SME

was Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO listing: The shares of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures were off to a firm start on Friday, June 27, as the company shares listed at a decent premium on the NSE SME platform. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures share price listed at ₹151 apiece, a premium of ₹13, or 9.42%, over the issue price of ₹138.

The listing price of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares was higher than what the grey market signalled. The grey market premium or GMP for Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares was around 4.35% ahead of the IPO listing.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures shares extended gains after a firm stock market debut, hitting its 5% upper price band of ₹158.55 apiece within minutes of listing.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Details The strong IPO listing for Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures was in line with the firm demand that the SME IPO witnessed. The IPO, which was open for subscription from June 20 to June 24, was subscribed 14.70 times at the end of the three-day bidding process.

The retail investor portion was booked 4.44 times, the non-institutional investor portion was subscribed 12.51 times, and the qualified institutional buyers' quota received 34.31 times bids.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO was a fixed price issue wherein the company priced its shares at ₹138 apiece. Retail investors could apply for one lot of 1000 shares and multiples thereof.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO, worth ₹169.74 crore, was entirely a fresh issue of 123 lakh shares.

Out of the total funds raised, the company plans to use ₹66 crore for setting up a new manufacturing unit, ₹17 crore for investment in a subsidiary, ₹30 crore for meeting the working capital requirements and the rest for general corporate purposes.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures designs, manufactures, supplies, and installs shop fittings and retail fixtures. It provides a range of customised solutions across various retail segments such as fashion, electronics, and department stores.

The company serves various retail sectors like fashion, electronics, grocery, and luxury. Clients include major Indian chains and hypermarkets, such as Zudio & Westside, Godrej Nature’s Basket and Reliance Retail & Future Group.