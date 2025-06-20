Safe Enterprises Retail IPO Day 1: Latest GMP, subscription status, listing date & other details about SME IPO

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO in focus today: The IPO of Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures, which opened for bidding on Friday, June 20, saw muted investor interest, with the issue being subscribed only 0.02 times as of 12:00 p.m., according to exchange data.

The retail investor segment was subscribed 0.03 times, while the non-institutional investor (NII) category also saw a 0.03 times subscription. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion had not yet begun bidding.

The company plans to utilize the net proceeds from the issue toward funding capital expenditure for setting up a new manufacturing unit; investing in its subsidiary, Safe Enterprises Retail Technologies Private Limited, for the installation of additional plant and machinery; meeting the working capital requirements of the company; investing in the subsidiary to meet its own working capital needs; and general corporate purposes.

Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures issue details 1. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO date: The issue opened for subscription on Friday, June 20, and will conclude on Tuesday, June 24.

2. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Price: The price band of the IPO has been fixed between ₹131 and ₹138 per equity share.

3. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Size: The company aims to raise ₹161.13 crore through the IPO, which is a fresh issue of 116.76 lakh shares.

4. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO Lot Size: The IPO lot size is fixed at 1000 shares, requiring a minimum investment of ₹138,000 for retail investors.

5. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO reservation: The IPO offers 58.37 lakh shares to QIB, 17.52 lakh shares were reserved for non-institutional buyers, and 35 lakh shares to retail investors.

6. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO allotment date: The IPO allotment date is set for Wednesday, June 25. Investors who receive an allotment will see the shares in their demat accounts by Thursday, June 26, while those who do not will have their refunds processed on the same day.

7. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO listing: The SME IPO is proposed to list on the NSE SME on Friday, June 27.

8. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO GMP: According to market sources, the GMP of the Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO on Friday was 0, indicating that the stock is likely to list at its issue price.

9. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO book-running lead manager and registrar: Hem Securities Limited is the book-running lead manager of the Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO, while Maashitla Securities Private Limited is the registrar for the issue. The market maker for Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures IPO is Hem Finlease Private Limited.

10. Safe Enterprises Retail Fixtures overview: Safe Enterprises provides merchandising solutions that address retail challenges in display, placement, storage, and safety. It offers end-to-end shop-fitting services, from design to installation, tailored to customer requirements.

The company serves various retail sectors, including fashion, electronics, grocery, and luxury. Notable clients include major Indian retail chains such as Zudio and Westside—for fashion fixtures—and Godrej Nature’s Basket, for custom shelving in gourmet stores.