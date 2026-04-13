Safety Controls & Devices share price lists at ₹83, up 3.75% from SME IPO price in an otherwise weak market

Safety Controls & Devices IPO Listing: Safety Controls & Devices share price made a strong debut today, April 13, in an otherwise weak market. The stock was listed at ₹83 apiece on BSE SME, a premium of 3.75% over its initial public offering (IPO) price of ₹80.
The listing outperformed Street expectations, as seen from the grey market premium (GMP). Safety Controls & Devices IPO GMP stood at ₹0 per share, which indicated a likely listing price of ₹80, the same as the offer price.
Meanwhile, Dalal Street witnessed a strong sell-off on Monday, April 13 as peace talks between the US and Iran failed, leading to a surge in crude oil prices. Sensex fell 1,682 points or 2.1% lower at 75,868.32, while Nifty cracked 495 points or 2% lower at 23,555.60.
Safety Controls & Devices IPO Subscription Status
Safety Controls & Devices IPO was subscribed 1.23 times in total.
The Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) segment was booked 0.74 times, while the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category was subscribed 2.78 times. The Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category received 1.20 times the subscription.
The issue received 72.48 lakh bids as against 56.96 shares on offer.
Safety Controls & Devices IPO Details
The IPO of Safety Controls & Devices was open for bidding from April 6-8, while the basis of allotment for the issue was finalised on April 9, 2026.
The ₹48 crore public issue was launched through the book-building route, with the company fixing the price band in the range of ₹75 to ₹80 per share.
The IPO consisted entirely of a fresh issue of 60 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale (OFS) component included in the issue structure.
The company plans to use the funds raised from the SME IPO for repayment of certain borrowings availed, funding working capital needs and general corporate purposes.
Investors applied for the offer in lots of 1600 shares, with the minimum investment needed for retail investors being two lots or ₹256,000, based on the upper end of the price band.
Safety Controls and Devices operates as an EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) company, with a focus on substations, solar power plants, firefighting systems, and hospital infrastructure projects for the Ministry of Ayush. Headquartered in Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh, the company functions as a full-service engineering enterprise.
Its core clientele includes government agencies and utility providers, with business operations spanning both conventional power infrastructure and the renewable energy segment.
Sobhagya Capital Options was appointed as the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Maashitla Securities was acting as the registrar.
Disclaimer: This story is for educational purposes only. Please consult with an investment advisor before making any investment decisions.