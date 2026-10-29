Sagility block deal: Promoter to offload 12% stake at ₹42.45 apiece; deal size ₹2,377 crore

Shares of Sagility are likely to remain volatile in Friday’s session on October 30, as the healthcare services provider’s promoter, Sagility B.V., is reportedly planning to sell a 12% stake in the company through a block deal, according to media reports.
The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹2,377 crore, with the promoter expected to sell shares at ₹42.45 apiece, representing a 5% discount to Thursday’s closing price.
According to the shareholding data for the September quarter, Sagility B.V. held 2,38,51,29,151 shares, representing a 50.95% stake in the company at the end of the quarter. The promoter has been gradually trimming its stake in the company. In the same period last year, Sagility B.V. held a 67.38% stake.
In November last year, Sagility B.V. sold 76.9 crore shares at an average price of ₹47.60 apiece on the NSE. In a separate transaction on November 21, 2025, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased 35 lakh shares at an average price of ₹48.23 apiece on the BSE.
Meanwhile, mutual funds held a 15.13% stake in the company, while general retail shareholders owned a 16.1% stake.
The latest stake sale comes at a time when the stock has been reeling under significant selling pressure, falling 14% so far in 2026 to ₹44.65 apiece. Although its performance for the year has remained weak, the stock has recovered 24% from its yearly low of ₹35.83.
For the June quarter, the company reported a 46% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong revenue growth and continued client additions.
The company’s net profit stood at ₹217 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹149 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 27.6% year-on-year to ₹1,963 crore, up from ₹1,539 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 26.6% to ₹438 crore from ₹346 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed slightly to 22.3% from 23% in the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter, the company said it added 27 new clients, including CareSeed, taking its total client base to 109.
Disclaimer: We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.
Ksheera Sagar has been working as a Market Research Analyst at LiveMint for the past four years, covering stocks, commodities, and broader financial markets. In this role, he closely tracks daily market movements, corporate earnings, sector trends, and macroeconomic developments. <br><br> He has over a decade of experience in the financial services industry and has previously worked with multiple organisations, including global investment bank J.P. Morgan, bringing strong research experience into the newsroom. <br><br> During his career, he has gained extensive exposure to equity research, market analysis, and financial data interpretation, strengthening his expertise across asset classes and market cycles. <br><br> He is known for his data-driven analysis and crisp, listicle-style market stories that break down complex financial developments across key markets for a wide audience. His strong research skills enable him to write detailed and insightful stories on stocks and sectors, focusing on the underlying factors driving market movements. <br><br> His work combines quantitative insights with clear storytelling, presenting financial developments in a clear and structured manner. Moreover, he enjoys writing multibagger and listicle-style copies. Outside of work, Ksheera enjoys playing the piano and exploring new places. He has a keen interest in travel, music, and continuously learning about global markets and economic trends.
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