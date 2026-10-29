Sagility block deal: Promoter to offload 12% stake at ₹42.45 apiece; deal size ₹2,377 crore

Shares of Sagility are likely to remain volatile in Friday’s session on October 30, as the healthcare services provider’s promoter, Sagility B.V., is reportedly planning to sell a 12% stake in the company through a block deal, according to media reports.
The deal is estimated to be worth around ₹2,377 crore, with the promoter expected to sell shares at ₹42.45 apiece, representing a 5% discount to Thursday’s closing price.
According to the shareholding data for the September quarter, Sagility B.V. held 2,38,51,29,151 shares, representing a 50.95% stake in the company at the end of the quarter. The promoter has been gradually trimming its stake in the company. In the same period last year, Sagility B.V. held a 67.38% stake.
In November last year, Sagility B.V. sold 76.9 crore shares at an average price of ₹47.60 apiece on the NSE. In a separate transaction on November 21, 2025, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased 35 lakh shares at an average price of ₹48.23 apiece on the BSE.
Meanwhile, mutual funds held a 15.13% stake in the company, while general retail shareholders owned a 16.1% stake.
The latest stake sale comes at a time when the stock has been reeling under significant selling pressure, falling 14% so far in 2026 to ₹44.65 apiece. Although its performance for the year has remained weak, the stock has recovered 24% from its yearly low of ₹35.83.
For the June quarter, the company reported a 46% year-on-year rise in net profit for the first quarter of FY27, driven by strong revenue growth and continued client additions.
The company’s net profit stood at ₹217 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, compared with ₹149 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Revenue from operations increased 27.6% year-on-year to ₹1,963 crore, up from ₹1,539 crore a year ago. EBITDA rose 26.6% to ₹438 crore from ₹346 crore, while the EBITDA margin narrowed slightly to 22.3% from 23% in the year-ago quarter.
During the quarter, the company said it added 27 new clients, including CareSeed, taking its total client base to 109.
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