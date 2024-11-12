Sagility India IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares on BSE, NSE

  • Sagility India IPO listing date is today, November 12, and the trends in Sagility India IPO GMP and stock market analysts signal a muted listing for shares. Find out about the estimated listing price of Sagility India shares.

Ankit Gohel
Updated12 Nov 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Sagility India IPO listing date is today, November 12.
Sagility India IPO listing date is today, November 12.(Image: Pixabay)

Sagility India IPO: The equity shares of healthcare services provider Sagility India Ltd are set to make their stock market debut today. The initial public offering (IPO) of Sagility India Ltd received decent subscription during its bidding period. Sagility India IPO listing date is today, November 12.

The public offer was open for subscription from November 5 to 7 and the IPO allotment date was November 9. Sagility India IPO listing date has been fixed today, November 12, Tuesday.

“Trading Members of the Exchange are hereby informed that effective from Tuesday, November 12, 2024, the equity shares of Sagility India Limited shall be listed and admitted to dealings on the Exchange in the list of ‘B’ Group of Securities,” said a notice on BSE.

Sagility India shares will be a part of a Special Pre-open Session (SPOS) on Tuesday, November 12, the notice added, and the shares will be available for trading from 10:00 AM.

Sagility India shares will be listed on both the stock exchanges, BSE and NSE.

Also Read | Partners Said to Pick Banks for IPO of Conveyor-Belt Firm Ammega

Ahead of the Sagility India share listing today, investors look for the Sagility India IPO grey market premium (GMP) to gauge the listing price. The trends in the grey market and stock market analysts signal a muted listing for Sagility India shares.

Sagility India IPO GMP Today

Sagility India shares are showing muted trends in the unlisted market. According to stock market experts, Sagility India IPO GMP today is 0 per share. This shows that Sagility India shares are trading at par with their issue price in the grey market, which is without any premium or discount to the IPO price.

Sagility India IPO Listing Price

Considering the Sagility India IPO GMP today, the equity shares of Sagility India are expected to make a flat debut, with an estimated listing price of 30 per share, which is equal to its IPO price of 30 per share.

Analysts also expect Sagility India share listing today to be flat.

“Sagility India Ltd. is all set to make its debut in the bourses today. The issue garnered decent demand during its subscription period, being oversubscribed by over three times. We expect the issue to open at par with its upper price band. The muted debut could be driven by lower investor confidence due to the dampening in the IPO market after a long time (a few previous IPO listed for discount),” said Prathamesh Masdekar, Research Analyst, StoxBox.

Also Read | Niva Bupa Health Insurance IPO overbooked 1.8 times on Day 3; Check details

Financially, the company’s revenue from operations grew by 9.6% to 1,223 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, from 1,116 crore for the quarter that ended June 30, 2023, and by 12.69% to 4,753 crore in FY24 from 4,218.4 crores in FY23.

“We thus remain positive on the growth prospects of the company. Hence, we suggest investors allotted with the issue remain invested from a medium-term perspective. We will continue to track the operations and financials of the company and review our rating accordingly,” Masdekar said.

Sagility India IPO Details

The bidding for Sagility India IPO commenced on Tuesday, November 5, and concluded on Thursday, November 7. The IPO allotment was finalized on Friday, November 8, and Sagility India IPO listing date is today, November 12. Sagility India shares will be listed on BSE and NSE.

Sagility India IPO price band was 28 to 30 per share, and at the upper-end of the price band, the company raised 2,106.60 crore from the book-built issue which was entirely an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 70.22 crore equity share.

Also Read | Sagility IPO: Listing date on November 12; check GMP, subscription status

As per NSE data, Sagility India IPO was subscribed 3.20 times in total. The public issue was subscribed 4.16 times in the Retail category, 3.52 times in the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) category, and 1.93 times in the Non Institutional Investors (NII) category.

ICICI Securities, IIFL Securities, Jefferies India and JP Morgan India are the book running lead managers of the Sagility India IPO, while Link Intime India Private Ltd is the IPO registrar.

Read all IPO news here

Disclaimer: The views and recommendations made above are those of individual analysts or broking companies, and not of Mint. We advise investors to check with certified experts before making any investment decisions.

Catch all the Business News , Market News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:12 Nov 2024, 06:31 AM IST
Business NewsMarketsStock MarketsSagility India IPO listing date today. GMP, experts signal flat debut of shares on BSE, NSE

Most Active Stocks

NTPC share price

392.45
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-5.25 (-1.32%)

Tata Motors share price

804.75
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-0.95 (-0.12%)

ICICI Bank share price

1,269.15
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
9.8 (0.78%)

Tata Steel share price

144.95
03:42 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-2.6 (-1.76%)
More Active Stocks

Market Snapshot

  • Top Gainers
  • Top Losers
  • 52 Week High
More from 52 Week High

Asian Paints share price

2,542.65
03:44 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-226.6 (-8.18%)

CE Info Systems share price

1,890.15
03:53 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-165.65 (-8.06%)

UPL share price

515.10
03:47 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-42.5 (-7.62%)

Aarti Industries share price

439.55
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
-35.2 (-7.41%)
More from Top Losers

Biocon share price

348.85
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
27.6 (8.59%)

Borosil Renewables share price

503.10
03:40 PM | 11 NOV 2024
37.5 (8.05%)

ITI share price

327.40
03:59 PM | 11 NOV 2024
23.8 (7.84%)

Power Finance Corp share price

481.60
03:58 PM | 11 NOV 2024
32.15 (7.15%)
More from Top Gainers

Trending In Market

Recommended For You

    More Recommendations

    Gold Prices

    • 24K
    • 22K
    Bangalore
    78,775.000.00
    Chennai
    78,781.000.00
    Delhi
    78,933.000.00
    Kolkata
    78,785.000.00

    Fuel Price

    • Petrol
    • Diesel
    Bangalore
    102.92/L0.00
    Chennai
    100.80/L0.00
    Kolkata
    104.95/L0.00
    New Delhi
    94.77/L0.00

    Popular in Markets

      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.