Sagility India share price hits 10% upper circuit after a 236% YoY jump in Q2 profit

Sagility India share price surged 10 per cent to hit its upper circuit of ₹31.52 in intraday trade on BSE on Tuesday, November 26, a day after the company reported a solid 236 per cent year-on-year (YoY) rise in Q2FY25 adjusted PAT (profit after tax). Sagility India shares opened at ₹30.01 against their previous close of ₹28.66 and surged 10 per cent to the level of ₹31.52.

Sagility India, a global provider of technology-enabled business solutions and services to clients in the US healthcare industry, said on Monday, November 25, that its Q2FY25 consolidated PAT came at ₹117.34 crore, up 236 per cent YoY. In the same quarter last year, the company's profit was ₹34.96 crore.

Revenue from operations for the quarter under review jumped 21 per cent YoY to ₹1,325 crore compared to ₹1,094.10 crore in Q2FY24.

“Sagility occupies a critical position in the US healthcare services space, supported by domain expertise and long-standing client relationships. Over the years, we have built tech-enabled solutions and services to deliver best-in-class business outcomes for payers and providers, resulting in continued accretion to the size and duration of our client engagements," said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO.

"Our runway for growth is long and is backed by a combination of favourable industry dynamics, our strategic investments in advanced technologies, including AI and a strong orientation towards creating value for our clients,” said Gopalan.

Also Read | Waaree Energies earnings: A reality check as listing euphoria fades

The company's EBITDA for the quarter rose 20.3 per cent YoY to ₹316.5 crore. EBITDA margin, however, came at 23.9 per cent in Q2FY25 compared to 24.1 per cent in Q2FY24.

“Our EBITDA margin is consistent with our historical performance, and we will continue to make investments in technology and AI use cases to deliver superior outcomes and create value for our stakeholders,” said Sarvabhouman Srinivasan, Group Chief Financial Officer.

Sagility India share price trend The stock was listed on Tuesday, November 12, this year at ₹31.06 on NSE and BSE, a premium of 3.53 per cent over the issue price of ₹30.

It hit a 52-week high of ₹32.90 on November 12 and a 52-week low of ₹27.02 on the following session on November 13.

Sagility India's initial public offering (IPO), valued at ₹2,106.60 crore, was open for subscription from November 5 to November 7. The public offer was priced in the range of ₹28-30 per share.

Read all market-related news here