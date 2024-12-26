Sagility India share price was locked in at 5% upper circuit to a new high of ₹51.35 apiece on Thursday, extending its gaining streak for the eight straight session. Sagility India stock price has jumped over 29% in the past eight sessions amid heavy buying.

The recently listed Sagility India shares have rallied more than 71% from their issue price and over 65% from its listing price.

Sagility India shares made their stock market debut on November 12, listing at ₹31.06 on the BSE and NSE, a 3.5% premium over the issue price of ₹30.

Brokerages bullish on Sagility India The recent rally in Sagility India shares came after last week global brokerage firm Jefferies initiated coverage on the stock with a ‘Buy’ rating and a target price of ₹52 per share.

Jefferies observed that Sagility India is a leading healthcare-focused BPM (business process management) firm with deep domain expertise and end-to-end service offerings that position it well to gain market share.

It expects Sagility's EBIT margins to nearly double over FY24-27 to 16.5% due to the normalisation of D&A (depreciation and amortisation) costs, resulting in 31% CAGR in EBIT over FY25-27.

Further, deleveraging of the balance sheet will lower interest costs over FY25-27, which in turn will spur earnings growth further to 40% CAGR over FY25-27 — the highest amongst its peer set, Jefferies said.

Another foreign brokerage firm, JPMorgan also shared its bullish view on Sagility India stock, initiating coverage with an ‘overweight’ view, and a target price of ₹54 per share. JPMorgan noted a secular tailwind for Sagility India shares from increasing outsourcing in the US healthcare industry, reports said.

JPMorgan sees a 50% earnings CAGR over FY24-27 for Sagility India.

Sagility India IPO The initial public offering (IPO) of Sagility India was open from November 5 to 7. The ₹2,106.60-crore worth Sagility India IPO received 3.2 times bids. The issue was entirely an offer for sale of 70.22 crore equity shares. Sagility India IPO price band was set at ₹28 to ₹30 per share.

At 11:15 AM, Sagility India shares were still locked in at 5% upper circuit at ₹51.35 apiece on the BSE, commanding a market capitalisation of more than ₹24,000 crore.