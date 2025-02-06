Sagility India share price hits 5% upper circuit after Q3 net profit jumps 207% YoY

Sagility India share price was locked-in at 5% upper circuit on Thursday after the company reported strong Q3 results. Sagility India shares jumped 5% to a high of ₹52.63 apiece on the BSE.

Sagility India reported a sharp year-on-year (YoY) jump of 207.2% in its net profit for the third quarter of FY25. The company posted Q3FY25 net profit at ₹216.9 crore as against a net profit of ₹70.6 crore in the year-ago quarter.

The company’s revenue from operations in the December 2024 quarter increased 15.3% to ₹1,453 crore from ₹1,260 crore in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

EBITDA in Q3FY25 rose 50.7% to ₹391.8 crore from ₹260 crore, YoY, while EBITDA margin expanded to 27% from 20.6%, YoY.

“Q3FY25 was an exceptional quarter both in terms of top-line and bottom-line, driven by growth both in our tenured large clients as well as newer accounts which we won in the last three years. Our acquisition of BroadPath diversifies our client base and adds new capabilities to our already broad and deep service portfolio. This will further enhance our market position among large US health plans and helps us expand our presence in the mid-market,” said Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO, Sagility India.

Business Updates Sagility India said it closed the acquisition of BroadPath Healthcare Solutions on 29th January 2025. The acquisition gives it access to a large National payor and other 30+ new mid-market payor clients

At the end of Q3, Sagility had 39,595 employees, while its attrition improved to 21.8%. As of December 31, 2024, the company had a presence in 5 countries with 32 delivery centers

At 9:30 AM, Sagility India shares were still locked at 5% upper circuit of ₹52.63 apiece on the BSE.