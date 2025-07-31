Sagility share price gains 4%—defies market crash on strong Q1 Results

Stock Market today: Sagility share price gained 4% in the morning trades on Thursday,, defying the market crash as it reported strong Q1 results post market hours on Wednesday

Ujjval Jauhari
Published31 Jul 2025, 09:42 AM IST
Stock Market today: Sagility share price gains
Sagility Q1 Results

Sagility India Limited on Tuesday had 148.56 crore as consolidated net profit, which marked a 566% rise compared to the 22.29 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter.

As per Sagility the adjusted net profit stood at 199.7 crore ($23.4 million) at 13.0% of revenue, with a year-on-year growth of 38.0%

Sagility revenue at 1538.9 crore ($180.4 million), marked a year-on-yea growth of 25.8% (23.1% in constant currency terms)

As per Sagility the organic year-on-year growth stood at 17.9% (15.4% in constant currency terms)

The adjusted EBITDA, or Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, at  368.7 crore ($43.2 million) at 24.0% of revenue, marked year-on-yea growth of 26.5%

Sagility—Other key updates 

At the end of the first quarter, Sagility employed 39,917 employees.

As of June 30, 2025, Sagility had a presence in 5 countries and 33 delivery centers.

Avasant recognized Sagility as a leader in Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2025. Radar View.

Avasant recognized Sagility as a leader in Clinical and Care Management Business Process Transformation 2025. RadarView

