Sagility share price gains 4%—defies market crash on strong Q1 Results

Stock Market today: Sagility share price gained 4% in the morning trades on Thursday,, defying the market crash as it reported strong Q1 results post market hours on Wednesday

Sagility Q1 Results Sagility India Limited on Tuesday had ₹148.56 crore as consolidated net profit, which marked a 566% rise compared to the ₹22.29 crore net profit in the year-ago quarter.

As per Sagility the adjusted net profit stood at ₹199.7 crore ($23.4 million) at 13.0% of revenue, with a year-on-year growth of 38.0%

Sagility revenue at ₹1538.9 crore ($180.4 million), marked a year-on-yea growth of 25.8% (23.1% in constant currency terms)

As per Sagility the organic year-on-year growth stood at 17.9% (15.4% in constant currency terms)

The adjusted EBITDA, or Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation, and amortization, at ₹ 368.7 crore ($43.2 million) at 24.0% of revenue, marked year-on-yea growth of 26.5%

Sagility—Other key updates At the end of the first quarter, Sagility employed 39,917 employees.

As of June 30, 2025, Sagility had a presence in 5 countries and 33 delivery centers.

Avasant recognized Sagility as a leader in Healthcare Payer Business Process Transformation 2025. Radar View.

Avasant recognized Sagility as a leader in Clinical and Care Management Business Process Transformation 2025. RadarView

In a statement, Ramesh Gopalan, Managing Director and Group CEO said, “We’ve entered FY26 with strong momentum and confidence in our position as a leading provider of solutions and services for U.S. healthcare payers and providers.

Despite constant regulatory and legislative changes, the company has demonstrated resilience and consistent growth, as per Gopalan.

The company is deepening engagement with both long-term and newer clients while keeping robust profitability

