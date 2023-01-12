Sah Polymers shares surge on market debut, list at strong premium1 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 10:01 AM IST
- Sah Polymers IPO was subscribed over 17 times by the last day of the public issue
Shares of Sah Polymers made their positive market debut on Thursday with the stock listing at ₹85 apiece on the NSE, a premium of more than 30% of as compared to its IPO issue price of ₹65 per share. On the BSE, Sah Polymers shares started trading at ₹89 a piece.
