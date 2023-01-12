Sah Polymers shares surge after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?3 min read . Updated: 12 Jan 2023, 11:27 AM IST
- Sah Polymers share price may go up to ₹112 apiece in short term, believe experts
Sah Polymers shares listed on BSE and NSE today at a strong premium of over 30 per cent in special pre-open session. Sah Polymers share price today opened on BSE and NSE at ₹85 apiece levels, delivering to the tune of 30.75 per cent listing premium to its allottees against the upper price of the public issue. The upper price of the public issue was ₹65 per equity share. However, the chemical stock surged further after strong debut on Dalal Street and made an intraday high of ₹89.25 on NSE, extending listing premium up to 37.35 per cent immediately after listing in secondary market.
Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!Let’s get started