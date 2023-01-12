Sah Polymers shares surge after strong listing. Buy, sell or hold?

On Sah Polymers share price outlook, Ravi singhal, CEO at GCL Securities said, "Sah Polymers share listing has surprised Dalal Street after delivering over 30 per cent listing premium to its allottees. But, the growth outlook of chemical and polymer market is expected to remain on the robust trajectory and hence we believe that the stock has still some steam left after strong listing. We are expecting Sah Polymers share price to go up to ₹112 apiece levels in short term, but not before a profit booking trigger. So, those who have applied for listing premium can continue to hold the stock with stop loss at ₹72 whereas those who missed to get Sah Polymers shares during share allotment can enter around ₹80 apiece levels maintaining stop loss at ₹72 per share levels."

